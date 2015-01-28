FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brewin Dolphin's funds under management jumps to 37.9 bln pounds
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Brewin Dolphin's funds under management jumps to 37.9 bln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin said on Wednesday its funds under management rose to 37.9 billion pounds ($57.5 billion) at the end of December from 36 billion a year ago.

The British wealth manager said fee income for three months to end of December increased to 47.4 million pounds, a 14 percent jump over the same period in 2013 helped by capital inflows and positive investment performance.

Total income, however, rose only by 1 percent during the quarter to 70.2 million from a year ago period as volatile markets led to lower transaction volumes and commissions fell.

“Continued market volatility from global economic concerns coupled with political uncertainty in the UK and Europe is likely to persist in the short term,” Chief Executive David Nicol said in a statement.

“This may lead to a continuation of the trend for lower transaction volumes and associated commission income.” ($1 = 0.6586 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.