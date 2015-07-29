FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin Q3 funds, revenues hit by weak markets
#Financials
July 29, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin Q3 funds, revenues hit by weak markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

* . Total discretionary funds under management £25.6bn (h1 2015: £26.2bn, fy 2014: £24.0bn).

* Total income of £73.0m (q3 2014: £73.1m).

* Ommission income £19.5m (q3 2014: £20.9m).

* £0.9bn of net inflows into this service ytd. . Announced sale of stocktrade on 14 may 2015 for £14m. Year to date stocktrade revenue is £7.5m.

* The Group’s overall Q3 performance has been good, although weak global financial markets at the end of the quarter contributed to a decline in Funds under Management and impacted revenue progression Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
