CORRECTED-Brewin Dolphin FY pretax profit down 70 pct to 8.6 mln pounds
December 3, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Brewin Dolphin FY pretax profit down 70 pct to 8.6 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show final dividend up 24 percent, not down)

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a fall in full-year pretax profit of 70 percent to 8.6 million pounds ($13.5 million), hit by one-off costs including that from a failed roll-out of new software.

Adjusted for that, redundancy costs and other provisions, pretax profit was up 16 percent to 60.2 million pounds, it said in a statement.

The company posted a final dividend up 24 percent at 6.25 pence a share, and as a result its total dividend dividend for the year was up 15 percent to 9.9 pence a share.

It added it had seen strong growth in its discretionary funds business, up 13 percent to 24.0 billion pounds, while fee income rose 17 percent to 177.3 million pounds. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

