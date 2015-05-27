FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin posts 9 pct jump in adjusted H1 pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

* First-half pretax profit 37.9 million pounds versus 22 million pounds a year ago.

* First-half adjusted pretax profit rose 9 percent to 33 million pounds.

* Interim dividend 3.75 pence per share.

* Says total income of 148.4 million pounds versus 146.3 million pounds a year earlier.

* Says total discretionary funds under management 26.2 billion pounds versus 24 billion pounds at end-2014 and 22.7 billion pounds a year earlier.

* Says after accounting for all related costs, sale of Stocktrade unit expected to result in a net gain of approximately 1 million pounds, subject to final separation costs.

* Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop; editing by Matt Scuffham)

