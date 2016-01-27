FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin says Q1 total funds up 3.8 pct
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin says Q1 total funds up 3.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

* Says total funds grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter to 33.2 billion pounds, against 33.1 billion in the year-earlier period and 32 billion in full-year 2015.

* Says rate of outflows from discretionary funds stabilising at 300 million pounds in quarter.

* Says core income growth of 3.1 percent to 60.6 million pounds, versus 58.8 million in the prior year, driven by organic fund flow, improved transaction volumes and associated commissions.

* Says turbulent market conditions may persist for some time but our continued progress, strategic focus and financial strength all give us confidence in pursuing our long-term growth agenda.

* Says record Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 600 million pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.