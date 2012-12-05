UPDATE 1-Brewin Dolphin profits up a third as costs drop

* Total income 269.5 million stg, up 2.1 pct

* Profit before tax up 36.5 pct to 29.9 mln stg

* Funds under management up 8 pct at 25.9 bln stg.

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin said on Wednesday its profits were up by a more than a third for its full year after costs from redundancies and an industry compensation scheme dropped sharply from a year ago.

Pretax profit was up 36.5 percent to 29.9 million pounds ($48.16 million) in the year to the end of September, the company said.

Redundancy costs at the company, which has undergone a strategic review, nearly halved to 570,000 pounds while a levy paid to a financial services sector compensation mechanism fell to 553,000 pounds from more than 6 million pounds in 2011.

Brewin said a 2 percent rise in income incorporated a restructuring of its business model in readiness for a regulatory shakeup that will do away with commission based selling of financial products next year.

Commission income at Brewin Dolphin’s investment management business fell 16 percent during the year while fee income rose by a fifth, the company said.