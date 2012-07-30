FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brewin income growth capped by falling trade volumes
#Financials
July 30, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brewin income growth capped by falling trade volumes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British investment manager Brewin Dolphin said transition to a fee based charging model boosted streams of recurring revenue while falling trading volumes kept a cap on overall revenue growth in its third quarter.

Total revenue was up 4.4 percent from a year earlier to 66.8 million pounds in the three months to June 30, Brewin Dolphin said in a trading statement on Monday.

Non-recurring income dropped 18 percent over the period to 20.6 million pounds, which the company largely attributed to an industry-wide fall in trading volumes, translating into fewer commissions.

Recurring income was up by a fifth from a year earlier at 42 million pounds, however, and now represents two thirds of the total reflecting a shift towards a fee based charging model.

Funds under management were up 4 percent over the nine months to June 30 at 25 billion pounds, Brewin Dolphin said, with a 1.1 billion pounds lift from buoyant markets over the period offsetting a 100 million pounds net outflow of funds.

Brewin Dolphin shares closed at 147.5 pence on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
