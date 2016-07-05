FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wine producer Australian Vintage says Brexit to hurt profit
July 5, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

Wine producer Australian Vintage says Brexit to hurt profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 5 (Reuters) - Australian wine producer Australian Vintage said on Tuesday it expects to book a foreign exchange loss of A$1 million ($751,300) for the full year due to adverse currency movements in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The company had expected to post a profit 10 to 15 percent higher than the A$7.1 million made in 2015, but that projection will be hit by the exchange rate impact, it said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that the recent events surrounding the Brexit vote has led to AVL's profit being adversely affected. This event was outside of our control and is disappointing," said chief executive Neil McGuigan in the statement. ($1 = 1.3310 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

