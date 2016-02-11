FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fixed income managers not betting on 'Brexit' - Aviva survey
February 11, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Fixed income managers not betting on 'Brexit' - Aviva survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - None of the fixed income managers surveyed by Aviva Investors expect Britain to vote to leave the European Union following a referendum on its membership, insurer Aviva’s fund arm said on Thursday.

Managing a combined $2 trillion in assets, the unanimous view contrasts with a recent survey of equity managers, which found that 20 percent expected a so-called ‘Brexit’ to occur.

The vote is expected to take place later this year. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

