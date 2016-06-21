FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hargreaves Lansdown triples staff to handle Brexit vote dealing demand
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

Hargreaves Lansdown triples staff to handle Brexit vote dealing demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown has tripled the number of dealing staff, hired more helpdesk personnel and extended its opening hours to help clients navigate the aftermath of Thursday's referendum on European Union membership.

Companies across the financial services industry are keenly awaiting the outcome of the vote early on Friday, with currencies, bonds and equities markets likely to move sharply on the result, whichever way it goes.

"A lot of this is just wait and see but we've put contingency plans in place; we've got extra people available for dealing and for the helpdesk. We've trebled our capacities," Danny Cox, a spokesman for the FTSE 100-listed firm said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.