CORRECTED-Polish ForMin sees no immediate impact from Brexit on Poles in Britain

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - There will likely be no immediate impact on Poles living in Britain from its decision to quit the European Union as it may take two to as many as 15 years to negotiate London's new relations with the EU, the Polish foreign minister said on Friday.

Witold Waszczykowski said the European project could end in a 'catastrophe' if euro zone countries pursued deeper integration following Britain's referendum and started treating the rest of the EU as a 'facade'. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Gareth Jones)