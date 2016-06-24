FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish finance ministry will not intervene on FX market -deputy minister
June 24, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Polish finance ministry will not intervene on FX market -deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - The Polish finance ministry will not intervene to half the slide of the zloty following Britain's vote to quit the European Union (EU), deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said on Friday.

Nowak said the ministry will most likely call off the switch tender initially planned for Monday and may also call off one or two regular debt auctions if warranted by market situation.

"The finance ministry sees no reason to intervene on the currency market, this (interventions) are the role of central banks," Nowak told reporters. "We will not intervene."

"Potential further zloty weakening is not of much importance, there is no risk for inflation of risk of interest rate hikes. It (weak zloty) may be beneficial from the point of view of exports," Nowak said.

He also said that Britain's vote will increase pressure to solve the problem of costly Swiss franc mortgages in Poland, but one has to do it wisely and not necessarily rapidly. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

