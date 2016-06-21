FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Top U.S. regulators discuss possibility of Britain leaving EU - Treasury
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Top U.S. regulators discuss possibility of Britain leaving EU - Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The heads of the U.S. financial regulatory agencies, including Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, conferred on Tuesday about the upcoming "Brexit" vote in a regularly scheduled meeting closed to both the public and the press, according to a statement from the Treasury Department.

"During the executive session, the council discussed recent market developments, including the possibility of the United Kingdom's separation from the European Union," it said in a summary of the meeting.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of the chiefs of all the financial regulators, is charged with assessing potential hazards to the country's financial system and heading off risks that could lead to another crisis on the magnitude of the 2007-09 meltdown. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.