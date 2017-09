SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - The board of directors of BRF Brasil Foods SA, the world’s largest poultry exporter, has approved a bond repurchase of up to $500 million, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Last week, the board approved the issue of seven-year senior notes worth 500 million euros. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol. Editing by Andre Grenon)