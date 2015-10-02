Brazil's BRF expands Argentine portfolio

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA, the world’s largest chicken exporter, said it was buying Argentine brands producing sausage, hamburgers and margarine from Molinos Rio de la Plata for $43.5 million.

The purchases include the brands Vieníssima, GoodMark and Manty e Delícia, as well as Hamond, Tres Cruces e Wilson, BRF said in a securities filing on Thursday evening. The transaction will be paid in Argentine pesos and will be purchased via BRF’s Argentine subsidiaries BRF Quickfood and Avex.

BRF said the purchases were in line with its strategy to become a global player by accessing local markets and expanding its portfolio internationally. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)