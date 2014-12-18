FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BRF approves share buyback of up to $376 mln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's BRF approves share buyback of up to $376 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The board of BRF SA , the world’s largest poultry producer, approved on Thursday repurchases of up to 1 billion reais ($376 million) in outstanding shares in a bid to better reallocate the company’s capital.

In a securities filing, the São Paulo-based company said that the plan will run for 89 days starting on Jan. 5. BRF currently has 867.28 million shares outstanding.

Shares of BRF dipped 0.81 percent on Thursday to end at 61.50 reais. The stock is up 28 percent so far this year.

$1 = 2.66 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.