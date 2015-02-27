FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BRF sees 2015 Capex of $642 mln, open to acquisitions
February 27, 2015

Brazil's BRF sees 2015 Capex of $642 mln, open to acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor BRF SA said on Friday it expects capital expenditures of 1.85 billion reais in 2015 ($642 million), up from 1.5 billion reais in 2014, and its global director said it is attentive to acquisition opportunities.

BRF has a portfolio of processed food products that will prove resilient to an expected market slowdown in Brazil, executives said on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings that surpassed market expectations.

The company, the world’s largest chicken exporter, is in the process of transforming itself into a global food brand and last year opened a processing plant in Abu Dhabi. In December, it announced a joint venture in Indonesia with PT Indofood Sukses Makmur.

BRF’s Global Director Pedro Faria said the company is attentive to opportunities for acquisitions abroad and in Brazil, where it faces an economic slowdown.

Shares of BRF rose early on Friday but later fell 3 percent in Sao Paulo trading.

$1 = 2.88 reais Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Roberto Samora; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

