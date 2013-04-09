FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRF shareholders elect Pao de Acucar chairman to lead board
April 9, 2013

BRF shareholders elect Pao de Acucar chairman to lead board

SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders of BRF Brasil Foods SA elected retail tycoon Abilio Diniz as chairman on Tuesday, according to a market filing, bringing in a seasoned dealmaker who could help the world’s largest poultry exporter speed up international expansion and push for higher domestic prices.

Diniz is also the chairman of Grupo Pao de Acucar SA and has faced accusations that holding both positions creates a conflict of interest because Brasil Foods is a major supplier to Pao de Acucar.

