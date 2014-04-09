FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BRF raises stake in Abu Dhabi's Federal Foods
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's BRF raises stake in Abu Dhabi's Federal Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF, the world’s leading poultry exporter, said on Wednesday that it had raised its stake in Abu Dhabi’s Federal Foods with a $27.8 million investment meant to expand its international reach.

BRF purchased 49 percent of Federal Foods in January 2013 for $37.1 million. It did not specify what share of the processed food company it had after the latest deal, which was announced in a filing with Brazil’s securities regulator.

BRF started building a processed food plant in Abu Dhabi in 2012 and hopes to open it in the first half of this year. The plant is meant to give the company access to distant Asian markets like Indonesia.

The Federal Foods deal is in line with BRF’s plans to expand in the Middle East and other international markets, the filing said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.