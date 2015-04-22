FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BRF and Invicta enter distribution JV for UK, Scandinavia
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BRF and Invicta enter distribution JV for UK, Scandinavia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA, the world’s largest poultry exporter, has agreed to a joint venture with British-based Invicta Food Group Ltd to distribute processed foods in Britain, Ireland and Scandinavia, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Subsidiary BRF GmbH will offer its service network in the region as well as paying 18 million pounds ($27 million) for a 62 percent stake in the joint venture. Invicta will offer its own operations, with a strong presence in UK food services, in return for the remaining 38 percent stake.

$1 = 0.66 pounds Reporting by Gustavo Bonato Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.