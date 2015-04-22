Brazil regulator clears France's Lactalis to buy BRF dairy units

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust authority cleared French food company Lactalis to buy dairy units from food processor BRF SA for 1.8 billion reais ($594 million), an item in the government gazette said on Wednesday.

Lactalis, Europe’s biggest dairy group, which uses the Parmalat brand in Brazil, will acquire BRF’s dairy operations in Brazil along with brands Batavo and Elegê.

The antitrust regulator, Cade, said that in most of the segments where Lactalis is present in Brazil its market share will be less than 10 percent after the acquisition.