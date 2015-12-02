BRF says acquisitions to raise 2016 revenue by more than $600 mln

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said it expected recent acquisitions to increase its 2016 revenues by more than $600 million, Chief Executive Pedro Faria said on Wednesday.

Faria spoke on a conference call with journalists a day after BRF announced an agreement to buy Thailand’s Golden Foods Siam for $360 million.

Faria said BRF, also the world’s largest poultry exporter, was interested in other acquisitions abroad. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Alan Crosby)