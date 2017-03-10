SAO PAULO, March 9 The chief financial officer
of Brazilian food processor BRF SA, Alexandre Carneiro Borges,
resigned on Thursday, less than two weeks after the company
posted a steep quarterly loss and promised to overhaul
management protocols.
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito will be the interim CFO while the
company seeks a replacement, BRF said in a securities
filing. Rodrigo Vieira, marketing vice president, also resigned,
the filing said.
Two weeks ago, Chairman Abilio Diniz and Chief Executive
Officer Pedro Faria told analysts that lack of real-time
information and miscommunication between industrial and
commercial divisions were the reasons for the 460 million reais
($144 million) fourth-quarter loss.
Shares in BRF were up 1.8 percent on Thursday, reducing
losses so far this year to 15.9 percent.
($1 = 3.1927 reais)
