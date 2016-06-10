FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil meat processor BRF eyes Namibia investment
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil meat processor BRF eyes Namibia investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on firm’s investments and challenges in Africa)

By Alberto Alerigi Jr.

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA, the world’s largest poultry exporter, is studying a possible investment in Namibia, Chairman Abilio Diniz said at an event on Friday.

His comments came on the same day that the European Union signed a trade accord with Namibia and five other African countries.

“We shall see what Namibia can offer to tighten our relationship,” Diniz said, adding that he would visit the country on Monday.

Currently, BRF’s commercial relationship with the region is based on Brazilian exports of sausage, cold cuts and margarine to local African distributors.

Last year BRF began dividing its business in Africa, which includes a South African office, from its Middle East division.

BRF shares closed down more than 2 percent on Friday, in line with a drop on the benchmark Bovespa stock index

Diniz also said on Friday that BRF was facing challenges repatriating revenue from Angola, one of the company’s main markets on the continent.

“The country is facing difficulties. We have a large quantity of receivables but they are blocked,” he said without giving further details.

Asked to clarify his comments on Angola, BRF said in a statement that “there is no blockage of payments originating from sales in Angola ... although there are some restrictions on getting money out of the country.” (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.