3 months ago
Brazil's BRF says problems in ports may cut poultry, pork exports
May 31, 2017 / 6:26 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's BRF says problems in ports may cut poultry, pork exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, said on Wednesday that the ports of Itajaí and Rio Grande have been closed for some days, potentially hampering exports.

Bad weather has affected operations at these southern ports, according to local media reports. Speaking at a conference in São Paulo, BRF Chief Executive Officer Pedro Faria said May exports of meat products could be 25,000 tonnes lower as a result of the closures. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

