SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - BRF Brasil Foods SA , the world’s largest poultry exporter, doubled its profits in the first quarter from a year earlier due to lower feed costs and higher sales.

The company, known as BRF, reported net income of 359 million reais ($179 million) in a securities filing on Monday, above the average forecast of 309 million reais in a Reuters poll and well beyond the 153 million reais a year earlier.