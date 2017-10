SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Falling corn prices are helping BRF Brasil Foods SA, the world’s largest poultry exporter, and will be reflected in the company’s second-quarter results, Vice President of Finances Leopoldo Saboya said on Tuesday.

The company’s stock rose 3 percent the day after it reported first-quarter earnings that had nearly doubled from a year earlier due to lower feed costs and higher sales.