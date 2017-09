SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor BRF SA reported first-quarter earnings of 462 million reais ($159 million) on Tuesday, down from 991 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2014 and up from 323 million reais in the first quarter of 2014.

$1=2.9 reais Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Peter Galloway