FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BRF profit beats expectations
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2016 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BRF profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA, the world’s largest chicken exporter, on Thursday posted a profit of 1.415 billion reais ($357 million), surpassing forecasts for 866 million reais in a Reuters poll due to better-than-expected sales abroad.

Net income for BRF, also a processed foods maker, rose 42.8 percent from 991 million reais in the same period a year earlier and also ahead of third-quarter results of 877 million reais.

Analysts had predicted lower domestic prices combined with rising costs would hurt performance. BRF said higher domestic costs due to a weaker local currency and the decision to postpone a price increase until 2016 had kept margins in Brazil under pressure.

But overall, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were 1.885 billion reais, compared to 1.62 billion forecast by the Reuters survey of six analysts.

In 2016, BRF said it planned to start exporting to Mexico and would continue to make investments in Asia. The company expects to increase exports to Malaysia and China in 2016.

Earlier on Thursday, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded BRF’s debt to Ba1 and BRF’s board approved a dividend payment of 0.121749293 per outstanding share for 2015.

$1 = 3.96 reais Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.