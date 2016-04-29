FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BRF says first quarter among most challenging ever
April 29, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil's BRF says first quarter among most challenging ever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA cannot recall a scenario more difficult than the first quarter of 2016, Chairman Abilio Diniz said on Friday, citing rising corn prices, high chicken output and Brazil’s economic crisis.

Chief Executive Pedro Faria said on a conference call he expected the challenging outlook to continue through mid-year, but that the company, also the world’s largest poultry exporter, still planned to maintain investments of 2 billion reais ($571 million) in 2016.

$1 = 3.5 reais Reporting by Caroline Stauffer

