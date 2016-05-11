Brazil's BRF confirms visits from Tyson executives

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Processed food maker BRF confirmed on Wednesday that executives from Tyson Foods Inc visited plants in Brazil in response to a report in Valor Economico newspaper that said an acquisition of BRF may be in Tyson’s plans.

BRF, the world’s largest poultry exporter, said a change in its shareholder protection clause, known commonly as a poison pill, had nothing to do with the visit from Tyson, denying part of Valor’s story. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Matthew Lewis)