Brazil's BRF confirms visits from Tyson executives
May 11, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil's BRF confirms visits from Tyson executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Processed food maker BRF confirmed on Wednesday that executives from Tyson Foods Inc visited plants in Brazil in response to a report in Valor Economico newspaper that said an acquisition of BRF may be in Tyson’s plans.

BRF, the world’s largest poultry exporter, said a change in its shareholder protection clause, known commonly as a poison pill, had nothing to do with the visit from Tyson, denying part of Valor’s story. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

