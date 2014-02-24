FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's Jyske Bank to buy BRFkredit for $1.4 bln
February 24, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

Denmark's Jyske Bank to buy BRFkredit for $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank, Denmark’s third-biggest bank, has agreed to buy the country’s fourth-largest mortgage credit institution BRFkredit for around 7.4 billion Danish crowns ($1.4 billion) in shares and cash, it said on Monday.

The seller, holding company BRFholding, will become the largest shareholder in Jyske Bank after the deal with a 25 percent holding, Jyske Bank said in a statement.

The deal is subject to approval by both companies’ shareholders, as well as the relevant authorities. It is expected to be implemented in the second quarter of 2014.

$1 = 5.4365 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter

