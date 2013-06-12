FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. brings more charges in Venezuelan bank kickback case
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. brings more charges in Venezuelan bank kickback case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - A managing partner at broker-dealer Direct Access Partners has been arrested on charges he participated in a scheme to pay bribes to a Venezuelan bank official, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Ernesto Lujan, 50, was accused of conspiracy to pay bribes to Maria De Los Angeles Gonzalez De Hernandez, a senior official at Venezuela’s state economic development bank.

The alleged scheme generated more than $60 million in fees for Direct Access Partners through business directed by Gonzalez, who the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office said received more than $5 million in kickback payments.

The charges follow ones announced in May against Gonzalez and two other employees of Direct Access Partners.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which brought its own lawsuit at that time, said on Wednesday it had expanded its complaint to add charges against Lujan, who it was the former head of the Miami office of Direct Access Partners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.