Prosecutors search Lufthansa Cargo as part of bribery probe
#Industrials
February 18, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 4 years ago

Prosecutors search Lufthansa Cargo as part of bribery probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The offices of Lufthansa Cargo, a unit of German airline Deutsche Lufthansa, have been searched by prosecutors in connection with a bribery probe, a spokeswoman for the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

“Five people are being investigated, including a manager who is suspected of taking bribes,” the spokeswoman said.

Around 17 premises were searched including the Lufthansa Cargo headquarters, she said.

A spokesman for Lufthansa Cargo said various offices had been searched in connection with the bribery probe and that the company was “fully cooperating with authorities”.

Germany’s Spiegel website was first to report on the Lufthansa Cargo bribery probe (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
