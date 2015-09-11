FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French DIY retailers Bricorama, Mr Bricolage in tie-up talks-Figaro
September 11, 2015

French DIY retailers Bricorama, Mr Bricolage in tie-up talks-Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French DIY chains Bricorama and Mr Bricolage are in advanced talks over a possible link-up, French daily Le Figaro said on Friday, without citing sources.

In March, Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home-improvement retailer, ditched its planned purchase of Mr Bricolage amid concerns over the number of store closures that would have been required to clear antitrust hurdles.

Mr Bricolage declined to comment on the Figaro report while Bricorama could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)

