UPDATE 1-Bricorama offers 15 euros per share to buy Mr Bricolage
September 11, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bricorama offers 15 euros per share to buy Mr Bricolage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(recasts with confirmation of Bricorama approach)

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French Do-It-Yourself chain Bricorama said it had made an approach to take over French rival Mr Bricolage with a 15 euros per share offer, valuing the company at around 155 million euros ($175 million).

The move announced on Friday comes six months after Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home-improvement retailer, ditched a planned purchase of Mr Bricolage amid concerns over the number of store closures that would have been required to clear antitrust hurdles.

Bricorama said in a statement that on Sept 1 it had approached ANPF, which holds 41.9 percent of Mr Bricolage, and the founding Tabur family, which holds 26.2 percent of it, to combine the two groups and create a key player on the French DIY market.

It added that it got no feedback from the rival yet.

Bricorama’s 15 euros per share offer matches the 15 euros Kingfisher had offered ANPF and the Tabur family to buy their holdings.

By 1125 GMT Mr Bricolage shares were up 12 percent at 14 euros. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)

