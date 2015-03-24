FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kingfisher casts doubt on Mr Bricolage deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 24, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Kingfisher casts doubt on Mr Bricolage deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Kingfisher’s 275 million euro ($302 million) takeover of do-it-yourself retailer Mr Bricolage was thrown into doubt on Tuesday, after it emerged board members and a major shareholder of its smaller French rival had reservations about the deal.

Kingfisher, Europe’s No.1 home improvement retailer with chains such as B&Q in Britain and Castorama in France, said in a statement it had yet to receive clarification of the positions of the majority of the board of Mr Bricolage and the ANPF, a group of franchisees which is a major investor in the company.

“The implications for the transaction are currently uncertain. Kingfisher will update investors in due course,” the company said. Shares in Mr Bricolage were suspended in Paris on Monday at the request of the company pending a statement.

Kingfisher said the Tabur family, another major shareholder in the French business and signatory to the agreement, remained committed to the deal, which was announced in April last year and is designed to beef up Kingfisher’s position in France, its most profitable market.

Kingfisher entered exclusive negotiations with Mr Bricolage’s two main shareholders to buy their shareholding for 15 euros a share subject to anti-trust clearance, before subsequently making a mandatory offer to buy Mr Bricolage shares held by minority shareholders.

Shares in Kingfisher were down 2 percent to 364.9 pence at 0812 GMT. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.