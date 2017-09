Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bricorama SA :

* Q3 revenue 176.1 million euros versus 185.5 million euros last year

* Sees FY 2014 revenue down 2 percent compared to FY 2013

* Sees FY 2014 operating margin and operating profit better than in 2013