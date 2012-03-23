FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRICS eye creation of multilateral bank-Brazil
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 6 years ago

BRICS eye creation of multilateral bank-Brazil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Major emerging market economies will look closer at creating a joint development bank to coordinate their financial power as the world economy falters, Brazilian Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Friday.

Development banks of the so-called BRICS group of emerging economies plan to ink memorandums of understanding next week in India to work on the creation of a multilateral bank that could finance investments in those nations and abroad, Pimentel said.

Leaders of BRICS nations China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa will meet at a summit in India next week to discuss the world economy and closer coordination.

“Brazil is interested, we sympathize with the proposal,” Pimentel told foreign reporters in Brasilia. “This is a global tool that will allow for better coordination among the five most dynamic economies in the world.”

He said there were no operational details yet about the possible bank and that talks remained in the early stages.

For years the BRICS have demanded more influence on global financial institutions long controlled by the United States and Europe.

Developing nations are for the first time challenging the U.S.’s grip on the World Bank by backing candidates from emerging markets. Still, most analysts expect the U.S. to remain in control of the global lender.

On Friday, U.S. President Barack Obama nominated a Korean-American known for work fighting HIV/AIDS in impoverished countries to lead the World Bank.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.