March 27, 2013 / 6:44 AM / in 5 years

S.Afica, China's Chery reach multibillion dollar port, ship deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DURBAN, South Africa, March 27 (Reuters) - South Africa has reached a deal valued at several billion dollars to build and repair ships at its Richards Bay port with China’s Chery Holdings, affiliated with the automaker, according to documents obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

The final terms of the deal were being worked out at the meeting of the leaders of the BRICS emerging market powers underway in the South African coastal city of Durban, a senior South African government official said.

Other partners include South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation, the China Development Bank, the China Africa Development Fund and Imbani Holdings. Richards Bay is one of the biggest coal export points in Africa. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by David Cowell)

