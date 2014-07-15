FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin tells BRICS to set up energy bloc to boost safety
July 15, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

Putin tells BRICS to set up energy bloc to boost safety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORTALEZA, Brazil July 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday proposed setting up a BRICS energy association, which would include a fuel reserve, to increase the energy security of emerging nations.

“We suggest to set up an energy association of the BRICS. Under its roof, one could set up a reserve fuel bank and an institute for energy safety,” he told the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa after they announced the creation of a bank and a reserve currency pool each worth $100 billion.

“These steps would help strengthen the energy safety of our nations,” he said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Diane Craft)

