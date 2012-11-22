FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bridge Energy says Asha well showed hydrocarbons
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Bridge Energy says Asha well showed hydrocarbons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s Bridge Energy said on Thursday interim drilling results showed hydrocarbons in the Asha formation in the North Sea.

The well on production licence 457 targeted four separate reservoirs.

“Whilst the interim results from the Noor horizon at the PL457 well were not as expected, initial results from the Asha horizon indicate the presence of hydrocarbons and we will make a further announcement following completion of drilling operations,” Bridge Energy said.

BASF-owned Wintershall is the operator with 40 percent in the licence, while E.On, Bridge Energy and VNG have 20 percent each.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.