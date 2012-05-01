FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bridgepoint Education profit falls
May 1, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Bridgepoint Education profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - For-profit education provider Bridgepoint Education posted a fall in quarterly profit as fewer new students signed up for its programs.

The company, which runs the Ashford University and University of the Rockies, said new enrollment fell 12 percent to 24,275 students.

Net income fell to $33 million, or 59 cents per share, from $53.9 million, or 92 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $250.4 million.

San Diego-based Bridgepoint shares closed $21.56 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

