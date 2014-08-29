FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bridgepoint buys forex provider Moneycorp for $352 mln
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Bridgepoint buys forex provider Moneycorp for $352 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Bridgepoint has bought British foreign exchange provider Moneycorp for 212 million pounds ($351.8 million), the fund said on Friday.

Moneycorp is owned by SOF Investments, which was spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland in 2013 as part of the state-owned bank’s plans to shed non-core divisions.

Moneycorp focuses on both small businesses and private consumers through services that include an online payments and telephone platform, as well as bureaux de change at Heathrow and Gatwick airports. The group is aiming for a bigger share of the foreign currency and money transfer business, where banks have traditionally been major players.

Last year, the firm bought Thomas Cook’s corporate forex business. Moneycorp had gross income of 97.2 million pounds in 2013 and handled more than 10 billion pounds of currency trades across almost 100 currencies.

Bridgepoint, which is also has investments in cafe chain Pret A Manger and clothing retailer FatFace, was advised by DC Advisory. SOF Investments was advised by Canaccord Genuity. ($1 = 0.6026 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.