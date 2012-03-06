UPDATE 1-Bridgepoint 2012 profit outlook disappoints

* Q4 EPS $0.41 vs est $0.38

* Revenue $221.3 mln vs est $216.8 mln

* Sees 2012 EPS $2.45-$2.55 vs est $2.84

* Sees 2012 rev $1.01-1.03 bln vs est $966.8 mln

March 6 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint Education posted better-than-expected quarterly results, but forecast 2012 earnings below market expectations, as the for-profit education company continues to tighten its admission practices.

The company said it is expecting 2012 earnings of $2.45 to $2.55 a share, on revenue of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion.

Analysts were expecting earning of $2.84 a share on revenue of $966.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which runs the Ashford University and University of the Rockies, said total enrollment for the fourth-quarter grew 11 percent, compared with a growth of 45 percent last year.

Education companies have faced declining enrollment as they tightened admission standards to comply with the U.S. Department of Education’s new rules.

These education rules were enforced after investigations found students from most for-profit colleges ended up with high debt and low job prospects.

October-December net income fell to $22.9 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $26.3 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 15 percent to $221.3 million.

Analysts were expecting earning of 38 cents a share on revenue of 216.8 million.

San Diego-based Bridgepoint shares closed at $23.49 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.