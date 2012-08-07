FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bridgepoint suspends full-year forecast
August 7, 2012 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

Bridgepoint suspends full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint Education Inc suspended its full-year forecast, citing regulatory issues regarding its accreditation status, after reporting a lower quarterly profit.

The second-quarter net income fell to $47.5 million, or 84 cents per share, from $52.1 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $256.3 million.

Bridgepoint’s Ashford University was last month denied accreditation to the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, prompting another agency to review its accreditation to the for-profit college.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
