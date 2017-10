March 1 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday said it has removed Connecticut’s Bridgeport Housing Authority from CreditWatch with negative implications and suspended its A-plus issuer credit rating.

The rating, which had been placed on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 11, has been suspended due to the “lack of receipt of timely information of satisfactory quality from the issuer, in accordance with its policies,” the ratings agency said in a statement.