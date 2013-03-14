FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bridgestone Italy could reconsider plant closure - minister
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 14, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Bridgestone Italy could reconsider plant closure - minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, March 14 (Reuters) - Bridgestone’s decision to close its plant in Bari, southern Italy, is not its last word and the Japanese tyre giant is prepared to look for solutions, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday after meeting company executives.

“For Bridgestone, the closure is not ‘irrevocable’. We’re opening contacts to find solutions,” he said in a tweet sent after the meeting in Rome.

Bridgestone announced plans last week to close the car tyre plant, angering the Italian government which said the closure of a site employing some 950 workers in a region of high unemployment was “unjustified.”

It called a special meeting with Bridgestone in Rome to discuss the planned closure, scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2014.

Closure of the Bari plant, one of Bridgestone’s eight European tyre production sites, would be a further blow to Puglia, the region on the “heel” of Italy, which already suffers unemployment of more than 15 percent. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by James Mackenzie; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.