Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp said it would buy U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack for $835 million in cash.

The $15-per-share deal represents a premium of 23.5 percent to Pep Boys’ Friday close of $12.15. [ (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)