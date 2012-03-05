Bridgestone to invest $615 mln in new Thai plant

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp said on Monday, it will invest 50 billion yen ($615 million) in a new plant in Thailand to manufacture tyres for construction and mining machinery as global demand grows.

The world’s No.3 tyre manufacturer will begin production in the first half of 2015, and aims to complete capacity increases in the first half of 2019, by which time it aims to be able to produce 85 tonnes per day, it said in a statement. ($1 = 81.5500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)